'It's really inconsistent': Concerned resident reaches out to TMJ4 about streetlight complaints

MILWAUKEE — Streetlights on South 24th Street in the Muskego Way neighborhood are currently on.

However, a concerned resident sent TMJ4's Megan Lee a message on Facebook saying the lights are off multiple nights in a row and he constantly sends complaints to the City of Milwaukee.

"It's really inconsistent. It's horrible," Milwaukee resident Nicolas Thompson said.

TMJ4

Thompson has been dealing with streetlight issues on the south side for over a year.

"It was just getting frustrating constantly having the streetlights off, and I finally started keeping track of how many times they were off, all the nights, when they would go back on, and when they would go back off," Thompson explained.

Thompson started keeping a log in February 2024 while simultaneously making complaints to the city.

"I would say at least 50. And it started off strong in January with four already, and I mean we’re in March. I know it's three months, but still that's a lot of complaints," Thompson said.

Thompson and his wife moved to another part of town, but family still lives on South 24th Street.

"We're on high alert when the lights are off," he said.

He said his mother-in-law and brother-in-law constantly have to navigate the darkness.

"It's really important. It gets really, really dark," Thompson said.

According to the Department of Public Works, his family lives in an area with series circuits.

"I mean the taxes we pay; I expect the equipment to work,” Thompson said.

DPW said the old infrastructure in his neighborhood can't support the new LED light project Lee previously reported on. Meaning, Thompson will have to continue making complaints as the lights go out.

“I feel like if they make the upgrades that they need to make, the neighborhood would be a lot of safer,” Thompson said.

If your streetlight is out, you can let DPW know by reporting it online here or call 414-286-CITY.

If multiple blocks of streetlights are out at one time, call 414-286-CITY to report it immediately.

