MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is working to replace a majority of street and alley lights with LED lights by 2026.

"Something reliable and well-lit at night would be amazing,” Milwaukee resident Tony Monroy said.

TMJ4

Monroy lives near South 18th Street and West Morgan Avenue.

"I be coming over here and, like, the lights are out, and I can't really see,” Monroy said.

That is an area the Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently working on to improve lighting.

TMJ4

"I feel like the alley's should be lit up, because when you're going at night and since my car is tinted…like you need to be able to see because you don't know if kids are going to be coming or something,” Monroy said.

Last year, TMJ4 reported on record high streetlight outages. DPW is hoping these widespread circuit upgrades will greatly reduce the number of outages.

"It's always good to be able to see at night because for safety and everything,” Monroy said.

DPW is updating nearly 54,000 of the city’s 87,000 street and alley lights.

Watch: Milwaukee residents happy with much-needed streetlight repairs

'You need to be able to see': Milwaukee residents happy with much-needed streetlight repairs

“Light upgrades. Sure, I'm here for it,” Bayview resident, Nico Sanchez said.

TMJ4

Sanchez lives in the Bay View area. He said brighter lights could bring more people outside at night.

"Anything for infrastructure is good for business, and if the lighting is going to get better, it’s better, right?” Sanchez said.

When it's completed, this project will make 60% of Milwaukee brighter.

If your streetlight is out, you can let DPW know by reporting it online here or call 414-286-CITY.

If multiple blocks of streetlights are out at one time, call 414-286-CITY to report it immediately.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip