'It's our brothers and sisters': Michigan church shooting impacts Milwaukee faith leaders

BROOKFIELD — A mass shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has left local religious leaders in Milwaukee reflecting on security and the ongoing threat of violence against faith communities.

At least five people are dead, including the shooter, and eight people are injured after 40-year-old Thomas Sanford rammed his car into the church Sunday morning and started firing shots, according to police.

The tragedy, nearly 400 miles away, resonates deeply with Milwaukee-area religious leaders who have experienced similar violence firsthand.

"Just kinda heartbroken," Milwaukee North Stake President, Chris Nussbaum said.

He leads Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregations in Brookfield.

"Kinda personal and very sad for me because its members of my own faith. Really fits in with all these other sad stories right regardless of religion, regardless of faith, we believe very firmly that all people are children of the same loving and heavenly Father," Nussbaum said.

The incident is prompting local religious leaders to revisit their security plans and procedures.

"So I think we're going to follow up and try to come up with some better plans and strategies for unfortunately when this happens again," Nussbaum said.

The shooting sent shockwaves across all religions, particularly affecting those who have experienced similar tragedies.

"It jolted me back into those same memories of what happened in 2012," said Pardeep Kaleka, an anti-hate activist and member of Sikh Temple Wisconsin.

Kaleka's father was murdered in the Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting in 2012.

"When things like this happen, it's kinda like a scar that keeps getting ripped open. And there's probably a part of me that doesn't want to heal because there is too much work to do," Kaleka said.

Nussbaum emphasized the universal impact of such violence.

"I mean I think there have been so many situations in our country, especially in the last year or two where there is just so much violence, damage, your heart goes after those poor families," Nussbaum said.

"When there are school shootings, when there are shootings in other church's, it's the same right. It's our brothers and sisters," Nussbaum said.

Kaleka stressed the need for unity across all faiths in the face of such tragedies.

