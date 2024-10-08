'It's heartbreaking': Milwaukee catering business damaged after car crash days following a burglary

MILWAUKEE — Two small business owners are recovering from another major setback just days after their building was burglarized.

"It has been a very long and exhausting week," Anomalous Campbell told TMJ4 News.

TMJ4 News Anomalous and Blake Campbell, husband and wife team behind Anomaly Catering

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, video footage shows an SUV slamming into Anomaly Catering's building near North Teutonia Avenue and Vienna Avenue in Milwaukee. The driver fled the scene.

"It's hard to believe that one car took out the entire face of the building," Anomalous said.

TMJ4 News

Anomalous and her husband, Blake Campbell, run the catering business, Yo Mama's Kitchen restaurant, and Gastronomy Arts Studio, which teaches young people culinary skills.

The break-in happened on September 29. The Campbells said thieves wiped out their food and catering equipment right before they were committed to several events.

The pair said they have not experienced anything like this in the past.

"We take pride in our catering company, so it saddens us that we're not able to give people 100% of us. However, we are committed to authentically trying our best to do that," Anomalous said.

TMJ4 News

"We're going to make it happen. Whatever it takes for us to get the job done, we're going to make it happen," Blake added.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating both incidents.

In the face of painful obstacles, the Campbells are seeing the best of Milwaukee.

People have donated equipment and raised money for them. Others quickly provided materials to help with clean-up efforts.

TMJ4 News

"As a community, we're supposed to come together and not take from each other," said Zaneta McKnight.

McKnight, who lives in the neighborhood, heard about the crash on social media. Although she didn’t know the Campbells initially, she felt compelled to help and showed up ready to work on Tuesday.

"When you see somebody needs some help, you go over there and help," McKnight added.

The Campbells hope they can count on the community to share space and resources so they can make it through the month.

Despite the painful obstacles, the couple remains focused on rebuilding something better.

"We got people depending on us, and there's no way we can fail," Blake said.

Anomaly Catering is determined to keep the business alive, but it will be in a different location.

