'It's going to affect us': MPS parents discuss potential school closures and mergers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools has released its Long-Range Facilities Master Plan update ahead of the board meeting on Oct. 29.

Some schools could face mergers or closures in the coming years, as MPS tackles aging buildings and declining enrollment.

"If this closes down, I don't even know where our next step would be,” MPS parent, Ashley Hines said.

Hines has a son who attends Sherman School. It’s a building that is on the potential closure and merger list.

"If they close something like this, it's going to affect us. It just is,” Hines said.

The list isn’t final. According to MPS, these 13 schools could face a merger or closure starting in 2026.

Cluster 1:

-Brown Street Academy

-Clarke Street Academy

-Siefert School

-Starms Discovery Learning Center

Cluster 2:

-Auer Avenue School

-Hopkins Llyod Community School

-Jackson Elementary School

Cluster 3:

-Dr. George Washington Carver Academy

- Oliver Wendell Holmes School

Cluster 4:

-Andrew S. Douglas Middle School

-Keefe Avenue School

-Robert M. LaFollette School

Cluster 5:

-William T. Sherman School

Parents told TMJ4’s Megan Lee that they heard chatter of schools potentially closing.

"It's kind of hard to hear that it's happening,” MPS parent, Denise Caldwell said.

Caldwell was worried her son’s school, Lincoln Center of the Arts, would be on the list. However, it’s not.

According to MPS, the closure and merger list was determined through data and community feedback.

"Some of them were building capacity, building condition, utilization, where these buildings are located throughout the city,” MPS Interim Superintendent, Eduardo Galvan said.

Galvan was only available before the updated plan was made public.

"We don't want anybody to get worried this is just a consideration based upon the initial data,” Galvan explained.

He said the plan is not final and changes could happen when it is presented to the school board next week.

