Here's a list of MPS schools that could see mergers or closures in the coming years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools has released its Long Range Facilities Master Plan update ahead of the board meeting on Oct. 29.
Some schools could face mergers or closures in the coming years, as MPS tackles aging buildings and declining enrollment.
Cluster 1:
-Brown Street Academy
-Clarke Street Academy
-Siefert School
-Starms Discovery Learning Center
Cluster 2:
-Auer Avenue School
-Hopkins Llyod Community School
-Jackson Elementary School
Cluster 3:
-Dr. George Washington Carver Academy
- Oliver Wendell Holmes School
Cluster 4:
-Andrew S. Douglas Middle School
-Keefe Avenue School
-Robert M. LaFollette School
Cluster 5:
-William T. Sherman School
MPS leaders stress that nothing in the latest progress report is final. Its purpose is to guide the district's 10-year plan to improve how it serves students.
Leaders say any school initially considered for closure or merger is also a potential candidate for investment in programming and facilities.
Schools were divided based on factors including building condition, utilization, specialty programming, and geographic distribution.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.