'It's disheartening': West Allis restaurant burglarized, cash register stolen

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular vegan and plant-based restaurant is picking up the pieces after a burglar broke in and stole their cash register Sunday night.

Twisted Plants, located at 62nd and Lincoln, had its front door shattered when a man used a rock or brick to break in around 11:50 p.m.

Twisted Plants Surveillance picture of the suspect

"We have to use those funds for our labor costs, advertising the market and things like that, so to have to endure this expense is definitely a challenge," said Brandon Hawthorne.

The co-owner, Hawthorne, used funds to repair the door on Monday and will have to replace the POS system.

Twisted Plants Surveillance picture of the suspect leaving with Point of Sales (POS) System

West Allis Police are investigating the incident. They say the suspect arrived and drove off in a vehicle. The entire burglary unfolded in about 30 seconds, according to Hawthorne, who believes the suspect got away in an orange Honda Element traveling down 62nd Street shortly after the incident.

Twisted Plants Hawthorne believes the burglar used this vehicle, an orange Honda Element, to get away

The suspect remains at large, according to the West Allis Police Department. Hawthorne is calling on the community to keep an eye out.

Regular customer Chasadie Rimmer, who is also Hawthorne's sister, expressed her disappointment about the break-in.

"I've been here since the doors opened. I come often," said Rimmer.

Mike Beiermeister Chasadie Rimmer

She also lives in the neighborhood and was frustrated at the violation of this safe space.

"I mean it's disheartening," said Rimmer. "It doesn't have to come down to this, though. It doesn't have to come down to tearing down establishments, breaking in, criminal charges, potentially, there's other ways."

Hawthorne told me he's not sure why someone would target his business but is grateful for all the support he's received so far.

Anyone with any information can reach out to the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

