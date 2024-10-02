'It's definitely a start'; Milwaukee residents chime in on new reckless driving enforcement collaboration

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city leaders have rolled out a new, coordinated effort to combat reckless driving behaviors.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, “Reckless drivers will be held accountable and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The leaders are using an existing law in Wisconsin to ensure repeat reckless drivers face criminal charges.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee took the initiative to Milwaukee residents.

“Do you think this is the answer to solve reckless driving issues in Milwaukee,” Lee asked.

“No, maybe in the short term or medium term. But in the long term you got to do stuff with infrastructure,” Riverwest resident, Matt Brooks said.

TMJ4 Matt Brooks attended the Safer Streets Workshop.

“What is it like trying to ride your bike through the streets of Milwaukee,” Lee asked.

“Pretty scary, I try not to die,” Brooks said.

That's a constant thought for Brooks every day when he commutes on his bike around the city.

"I mean I've had a few issues. Like a few very scary moments. But day in and day out, I’m fine. I mean it only takes one to kill ya,” Brooks explained.

Brooks stopped by the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation Safer Streets Workshop Tuesday evening to voice his concerns and talk about solutions.

"I think they're on the right path,” Brooks said.

Milwaukee resident, Qapre Golden, would agree with Brooks.

"I think that that is a good idea. It's definitely a start,” Golden said.

TMJ4 Qapre Golden thinks the new city effort is a good start.

She thinks tougher punishment and traffic calming measures could be the perfect combination to put a stop to reckless driving behavior.

"Some of the ones I really like are the high visibility crosswalk, signs for speeding, lane narrowing, the bumps,” Golden said.

These are the details for the next Milwaukee County Department of Transportation Safer Streets Workshops:

SOUTHWEST SIDE MEETING: Saturday, October 12, 1:00 PM-2:30 PM

West Allis Farmer’s Market

6501 W. National Ave. West Allis, WI 53214

Accessible on MCTS Routes 18 and 54

Featured Corridors of Concern: S. 60th Street-Hawley Road, S. 76th Street, S. 92nd Street, S. 108th Street, Miller Park Way, National Avenue

SOUTH SIDE MEETING: Tuesday, October 15, 6:00 PM-7:30 PM

Milwaukee Public Library, Mitchell Street Branch

906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee, WI 53204

Accessible on MCTS Routes 19, 20, 54 and 80 Featured

Corridors of Concern: 27th Street-Layton Boulevard, S. Lake Drive, Layton Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, National Avenue

