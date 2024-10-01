City leaders think new effort will teach reckless drivers a lesson. One resident thinks it may be too harsh.

"Reckless drivers will be held accountable." That's the promise from Mayor Cavalier Johnson as city leaders roll out a new, coordinated effort to ensure repeat reckless drivers face criminal charges.

The initiative utilizes a law already on the books in Wisconsin, though some in Milwaukee question whether it can change behaviors.

"Everyone learns at different paces and at different levels," said Lady G., a lifelong Milwaukee resident who worries the new approach might be too harsh. "Maybe it should be steps — like maybe a person should go to a driver's class or maybe get points taken from their license," she continued.

However, Milwaukee city leaders believe a trip to criminal court will teach repeat reckless drivers a lesson.

"Wisconsin Act 9 increased the utility of a state crime called repeated reckless driving," explained City Attorney Evan Goyke. He says it's a law he's wanted to enforce since his first day in office.

"The law, as it is today, means that for a second reckless driving offense, an individual can be subject to criminal penalties and up to one year in jail. But necessary for that second or subsequent offense is a first offense," he said.

That's where the city attorney's office comes in. Goyke says reckless driving citations will no longer be amended or dismissed.

"What that conviction does is set that driver up for new, enhanced criminal penalties should they decide to reoffend and drive recklessly again," he added.

A key element in this process will be citations. TMJ4 looked at MPD data for citations connected to speeding — more than 6,500 were written last year, but so far in 2024, that number has been cut in half.

"The enforcement has always been there, and the Traffic Safety Unit is only one arm in regard to the enforcement of traffic," said Chief Norman. He is optimistic and says this new collaboration will raise the stakes.

"We're united, we're saying — enough is enough. Tools are being bestowed upon our officers to ensure that we're able to use every means possible to impact public safety, especially when it comes to reckless driving," Norman said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error