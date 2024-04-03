'It's amazing because we can't do it alone:' Molson Coors announces fundraiser for Milwaukee County Parks

Molson Coors announced a new two-year fundraising effort to help support Milwaukee County Parks.

The company is working with the Milwaukee County Parks Department and Milwaukee Parks Foundation on the initiative called "Cheers to Our Parks."

The initiative launched on Wednesday, April 3, as parks leaders officially opened South Shore Terrace for the season.

Molson Coors is pledging a $250,000 match.

The campaign is focused on economic growth, building stronger neighborhoods, and sustainability.

The Milwaukee County Parks Department and local leaders have been vocal about the lack of investment and struggle to keep up with the parks over the years.

"I've got half a billion dollars in deferred maintenance. So, we've been really lucky to have some federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. We've had a good capital budget for this year, but I'm looking for the long-term sustainability, and having a partner like Molson Coors that's going to leverage other philanthropy is amazing because we can't do it alone," Milwaukee County Parks executive director Guy Smith explained.

"This is really intended for all park lovers, so anyone who enjoys the county parks from a recreation standpoint to enjoying the beer garden to just really being members of our community," Molson Coors community affairs manager Alison Hanrahan stated. "I love the parks. I got married in the parks. I learned how to golf in the parks. I obviously enjoy our beer gardens and enjoy our Molson Coors products in the parks, so it is just fantastic access to the county."

Anyone can donate to the fundraiser.

Click here to make a donation.

