'It takes a village': MPD honors officers for bravery and selflessness

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Police Department and the community were honored Wednesday evening.

MPD held its semi-annual Merit Awards Ceremony to highlight moments of bravery and selflessness.

"I wouldn't go anywhere else,” Milwaukee Police Officer, Justin Torres-Rios said.

Torres-Rios has dedicated his life to MPD for six years.

"I do what I do because I have family that lives in the neighborhoods. I myself, live in the neighborhoods,” Torres-Rios said.

He was honored for his bravery back in August of 2023 during a dangerous task force operation. He was given the “Medal of Valor - Combat Award” for his bravery.

“Officer Torres-Rios exhibited valor, bravery, and decisive actions, and his use of force prevented great bodily harm or death to himself and other officers on scene who were in the path of the suspect vehicle attempting to avoid capture,” MPD wrote.

Torres-Rios accepted his award in front of his loved ones.

"I try to make my family proud. My family name means a lot to me, and I just want my family to be proud of me,” he said.

Officers tell TMJ4’s Megan Lee that it felt good to be recognized.

"The humble part of officers is this is our job. This is what we are supposed to do. But it does feel good when we are honored,” Sergeant Jamar Lucky explained.

Lucky was one of many officers thanked for working tirelessly on the Republican National Convention security plans.

"The people up there in that unit became family. There were many of times we had to spend the night up in that building because we were working lots of hours,” Lucky said.

The award ceremony was a good reminder to both Lucky and Torres-Rios that it takes a team effort to keep everyone safe.

"It takes a village. Neighbors and cops we have to work together to stop the neighborhoods from being bad so the kids can go outside and play,” Torres-Rios said.

