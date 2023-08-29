Glendale hotel shooting: Driver who rammed car against officer charged

GLENDALE, Wis. — A man is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he injured a Milwaukee police officer by ramming a car into him while trying to escape the grasp of a multi-agency task force last Friday.

Timothy Jinor-Riley, 20, was charged with one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two felony counts of bail jumping.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) members assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force attempted to locate Ramon Trujillo who had open arrest warrants in three criminal cases.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement officials had information that Trujillo was near Greentree and Port Washington in Glendale. They went to the area and found a black Honda Accord with Texas plates in the Fairfield Inn and Suites parking lot.

Trujillo was located outside near the car with Jinor-Riley and a third unnamed individual, the complaint says.



Law enforcement moved in to arrest Trujillo, including officers in undercover vehicles. One of the officers driving the undercover vehicles stopped in front of the Honda Accord. As an officer exited the passenger door, the complaint says Jinor-Riley accelerated forward in the Accord and struck the officer, pinning him against the undercover vehicle.

The pinned officer discharged his firearm three times, striking both Jinor-Riley and Trujillo. The undercover vehicle rocked back and forth from the force of the impact, the complaint says. Jinor-Riley continued to drive away.

MPD officers in a marked squad car stopped the Accord and arrested Jinor-Riley and Trujillo. A Glock pistol was recovered from inside the Accord.

During a Mirandized interview, Jinor-Riley said he didn't see the officer when he hit him and wasn't trying to hit the undercover vehicle. He said he drove away because he didn't want to go to jail, the complaint says. However, when asked if he could go back, knowing the outcome now, Jinor-Riley said he would flee again.

If convicted, Jinor-Riley faces a maximum of over 24 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.

The injured officer is 31 years old and has five years of experience on the force. He was brought to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. He has been placed on administrative duty as is routine following an "officer-involved incident."

_______

In December 2022, Jinor-Riley was charged in Milwaukee County with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver marijuana (as a party to a crime). He made his initial appearance in February 2023. His conditions of bond included appearing at all future court appearances and committing no further crimes. On Feb. 9, Jinor-Riley failed to appear in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. At the time of his arrest on Aug. 25, he still had an active warrant for his arrest.

