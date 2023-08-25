Glendale hotel shooting: Officer injured by car, 2 suspects shot by police, source tells TMJ4

GLENDALE, Wis. — A law enforcement source tells TMJ4 News a law enforcement officer was injured after they were hit by a car near the Residence Inn Friday afternoon.

That's near Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale.

The officer, whose agency remains unknown, is expected to survive. The officer was hit by a car, the source tells TMJ4 News.

Two suspects were also shot and injured by law enforcement. A third suspect was taken into custody after trying to flee, the source said.

The incident happened while a Milwaukee Police Department-federal task force was operating in the area. Milwaukee police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating the officer-involved incident, the source said.

Raw video: Residence Inn response

Authorities have not openly confirmed any information.

TMJ4 News spotted members of Milwaukee and Glendale police, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshal's Service (a federal agency).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TMJ4 The Residence Inn

