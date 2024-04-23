'It does add a wrinkle to this': Former US Attorney weighs in on new evidence in Sade Robinson investigation

MILWAUKEE — The criminal complaint for the case against Maxwell Anderson was amended Monday. He’s accused of killing and mutilating 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

New evidence shows that the blood found in Anderson’s home does not match Robinson’s DNA. The state did not clarify whose blood it was.

TMJ4 wanted to understand why this DNA finding was included when it doesn’t relate to Robinson.

"You want the judge to have the full understanding of what you know,” Former United States Attorney, Jim Santelle explained.

TMJ4's Megan Lee sat down with Santelle to ask why prosecutors included this new finding.

"It's good to wait, to note that the information is there, that it does add a wrinkle to this that we did not know perhaps even earlier in the day and certainly a couple of days ago,” he explained.

Santelle said it's best to include information that could have an impact on the investigation.

"You don't want to be in a position down the road where you look back and say gosh I had this information at the start of this investigation or near it's beginning and I failed to present it to the judge,” Santelle explained.

With the latest findings in this gruesome case, Santelle wants to reinforce the importance of innocent until proven guilty.

“The important take away is that the investigation continues. We don't know what that means yet,” he said.

As the investigation continues, Santelle can't help but think of Robinson. “There is always a focus on the victims and this is plainly beyond horrific. The adjectives fail all of us in describing what happened."

Anderson pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

A scheduling conference is set for Anderson on May 16.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip