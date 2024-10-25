'It could become overcrowded': MPS parent weighs in on potential closures or mergers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools posted a new progress report Friday to show considerations for right-sizing the district.

It sorts more than 130 schools into four categories as part of the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan, an ongoing process as MPS tackles aging buildings and declining enrollment.

One of the categories is Closures/Mergers.

Related: Here's a list of MPS schools that may face mergers or closures

MPS leaders stress that nothing in the latest progress report is final. Its purpose is to guide the district's 10-year plan to improve how it serves students.

The district sent a letter to families Friday morning explaining the information.

Leaders say any school initially considered for closure or merger is also a potential candidate for investment in programming and facilities.

Schools were divided based on factors including building condition, utilization, specialty programming and geographic distribution.

One parent at Sherman School tells TMJ4 that she has some concerns, but these changes could be an opportunity.

"If they are going to do that, it could become overcrowded if they're merging them together, but if they have a plan, maybe we can turn those into some more resource centers," Ashley Hines said.

The process to re-shape MPS' footprint has involved surveys and town halls for community feedback, some filled with strong emotions.

The MPS interim superintendent Eduardo Galvan agreed to an interview ahead of the report's release. However, without being provided with specific details in the report, TMJ4 was unable to ask pointed questions.

Galvan could only speak broadly about the process and intention.

"The biggest concern that came up was the idea that people think we are talking about disinvesting in parts of our city. I think what we're trying to do is invest more appropriately making sure every student has what they need to be able to succeed," Galvan said.

TMJ4 was informed that no one would be available for an interview on Friday after the report's release.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors will review the report during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 29.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip