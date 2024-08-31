Watch Now
Investigation underway after attempted abduction near Messmer High School

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after an attempted abduction of a Messmer student on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. near 8th and MLK, not far from Messmer High School, according to Principal Shenora Jordan.

The school says someone tried to abduct the student by picking her up. The student's sibling was present and helped fend off the suspect.

Both girls then ran for help and alerted the principal. No injuries were reported, according to Milwaukee Police.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

