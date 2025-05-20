Investigation confirms racist behavior against Rufus King athletes at Waterford Union High School track meet

MILWAUKEE — A letter from Waterford Union High School has confirmed allegations of racist behavior at a recent track meet, nearly two weeks after the Rufus King track team left the event early due to reported racist remarks.

The internal investigation by the Waterford School District involved more than 40 interviews and reviews of video footage, confirming multiple instances of racially charged comments and stereotypical behavior directed at athletes from Rufus King High School.

According to the district's findings, volunteers were intentionally mispronouncing students' names, middle school students were referring to Rufus King students as "gangsters," and a WIAA meet official used racially insensitive language directed at a King athlete.

A joint statement from Waterford and Milwaukee Public Schools indicates that on May 13, Waterford leadership met with King athletes, coaches and administration to formally apologize.

The investigation report states that Waterford will be retraining meet officials and clerks.

TMJ4 asked about disciplinary actions for the students involved and Superintendent Luke Francois sent the following statement:

"Waterford Union High School is committed to holding students accountable through our established disciplinary processes, in alignment with district policy and state law. While we cannot comment on specific disciplinary actions due to student privacy protections, I can confirm that appropriate consequences are being applied based on the findings of our investigation. Our focus remains on accountability, education, and ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students."

