WATERFORD, Wis. — What was supposed to be a routine track meet at Waterford Union High School turned ugly for Rufus King High School athletes and their supporters on Wednesday.

Yvette Fields, whose son is a Rufus King athlete, was one of several parents that said their children and school coaches were subjected to racist remarks at the competition.

“My son came over to me, and he was just like, ‘Mom, people are making racist comments,'” she recalled. “People were talking about how they like chicken and watermelon, you know, calling them monkeys.”

Fields told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin his complaint lined up with her own experience as a spectator.

“I went to the concession stand, and the woman serving the patrons had on a Waterford Union sweatshirt. Her head went back when she looked at me, like she was so disgusted that I was there,” Fields detailed. “She took the money; she snatched up my change. Slapped it on the counter.”

WATCH: Racist taunts prompt Rufus King athletes to leave Waterford track meet early; parents demand accountability

Milwaukee parent reacts after racial slurs used toward son at Waterford track meet

Fields said that despite the experience, she avoided escalating the situation and advised her teenage son to do the same.

"I just told him, blow it off, don't respond to it,” she shared. “Just get out here, kick but on the track, make your statement there.”

Still, the racist taunts continued, which, according to Fields, were not just coming from students but WUHS parents as well. Some reportedly called the King athletes “gangsters.”

This pushed the Rufus King coaches to withdraw their team from the competition early.

“It’s disheartening. It makes me angry,” Fields said. ”The coaches didn't feel safe, the kids didn't feel safe, and unfortunately, those athletes lost out on the rest of the meet.”

In an email to families, Rufus King’s athletic director wrote "We deeply regret that our students had to experience such ignorance and hate."

He also said the school planned to address the situation with the Waterford administration and the WIAA.

"I'm so proud of the athletes and most importantly the coaches at Rufus King because they didn't react in the way a lot of people could have reacted,” Fields said. “They didn't give 'em that type of satisfaction. We all left with our heads held high."

In a statement, Waterford's superintendent told TMJ4 News the school was actively investigating the matter and that behavior that targets others based on race or any other identity has no place in their schools.

Fields also urged Waterford parents to take accountability and make changes.

“It's sad people are feeling more emboldened these days, likely due to the leadership we all have now,” she said. "You need to do better and stop teaching your kids that this is OK, because it's not OK."

"Everyone that was part of any situation or any incident, I hope their season is over," she added.

Waterford Union High School’s full statement:

Waterford Union High School is aware of concerns raised regarding inappropriate comments directed at Rufus King students during the track meet held at our campus on the evening of May 7, causing Rufus King to leave early. The remaining teams completed the track meet.

We take all reports of discriminatory or inappropriate behavior with the utmost seriousness. We are actively investigating the matter and are in contact with Milwaukee Public Schools to better understand what occurred and to ensure a full review.

Waterford Union High School is committed to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for all students, staff, and guests. Behavior that targets others based on race or any form of identity has no place in our school or community.

If the investigation confirms any misconduct by individuals affiliated with our school or attendees at the event, appropriate steps will be taken in accordance with district policies and code of conduct.

We are committed to transparency and accountability and will follow up with involved parties as our review progresses.

Milwaukee Public Schools’ full statement:

The district is aware of an issue between sports teams at an event last evening. Today, our staff immediately responded with a deeper look into the allegations.

We will follow all district and WIAA policies to address this situation. As always, the safety of our students is our top priority.

