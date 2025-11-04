Insurance broker warns of higher premiums as ACA open enrollment begins

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Free counseling is available for Wisconsinites facing higher health care premiums under the ACA Marketplace.

Affordable Care Act open enrollment began Nov. 1, and millions of Americans are expected to see higher premiums when they log in to their health care portals. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, more than 24 million Americans enrolled in the marketplace in 2025.

Enhanced subsidies for ACA insurance premiums are set to expire at the end of this year if Congress does not reach an agreement. The subsidies — also known as enhanced premium tax credits — have been in place since 2021.

Extending those tax subsidies is the main demand from Democrats, while some Republican lawmakers say they do not support them.

"It would be nice if [Republicans and Democrats] could come up with something that everybody could live with," said Chris McArdle, president of MKE Benefits, an independent local health and life insurance broker.

For Wisconsinites , more than 310,000 purchased their 2025 health insurance through the ACA marketplace. Last week, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance released its 2026 projections of how much premiums will go up depending on factors like age and household size.

McArdle says taking subsidies away is unprecedented.

"There are people that are going to be paying hundreds and hundreds, perhaps even more, $1,000 more than they were in 2025," McArdle said.

If you are in Wisconsin and covered by ACA, McArdle recommends finding free professional advising to help walk through what healthcare plan works best for you.

"They may not be able to make the numbers any smaller, but they'll make sure that you're in the best possible position," McArdle said.

Along with MKE Benefits, the City of Milwaukee Health Department also offers free counseling and you can reach them at 414-286-6800 or check their website.

“This is fairly unprecedented for us to be at a point where the subsidies are expiring, and if there isn't coordinated action under the federal government to fund these subsidies, I think folks are going to have a hard time just navigating some of that information,” said Mike Totoraitis, City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health.

Totoraitis says this will be a challenging time for consumers, where they may need to find alternative plans with less coverage. He says everyone has different health needs, and that speaking with a professional is the best way to make sure you are getting the most effective and affordable coverage possible.

Dec. 15 is the last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start Jan. 1.

