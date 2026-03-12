Inside the adoption story in 'Song Sung Blue,' the movie about Milwaukee's 'Lightning and Thunder'

Rachel Cartwright's life has been a whirlwind since "Song Sung Blue" came into it.

The Hollywood film tells the story of her family — specifically her mother, Claire Sardina, and stepfather, Mike Sardina — and their Milwaukee Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning and Thunder. Kate Hudson is nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Claire, known as Thunder in the band.

"You must be happy with how the movie turned out," I asked Cartwright.

"Exceedingly happy," Cartwright said.

It started when Hollywood called to buy her family's story, with Craig Brewer attached as director.

"It was 2020 so we started Zooming, I Zoomed with him hours at a time, weeks on end, telling him stories and answering questions," Cartwright said.

Cartwright says it was important the film treat her family's story with respect and accurately portray her relationship with her stepfather, Mike.

"I remember him coming to meet us. And I instantly liked him," Cartwright said.

"What do I call you. I'm not your dad, you can call me Pappa, or Lightning," Cartwright said.

Also important to Cartwright was how the film handled her adoption story.

"I wanted to be sure that it was very positive," Cartwright said.

Cartwright shared her deeply personal experience as a pregnant 20-year-old in Milwaukee.

"I still lived with my parents. I was going to school, going to college part time," Cartwright said. "I really didn't have a job, much prospects being an adult. I thought about having an abortion, I grew up Catholic, so for me, it was just something that I couldn't go through with."

Cartwright decided on an open adoption. She met the adoptive parents while pregnant, they attended prenatal classes with her, and were there when the baby was born.

"We spent a couple of days together in the hospital and they were able to take him home right from the hospital," Cartwright said.

When I asked if it was a hard decision to make, she didn't hesitate.

"The hardest I had made up to that point and still in my life," Cartwright said.

She hopes her story reaches others who may be facing a similar choice.

Cartwright will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser held by Gift of Adoption Wisconsin April 19th in Pewaukee. Information regarding tickets to that event can be found below.

"There is so much hope and happiness in expanding somebody else's family. It's not as spoken about as it could be. There's a lot of young girls that could be making different choices," Cartwright said.

That open adoption has allowed Cartwright to maintain a relationship with her biological son, who is now 20. They share birthdays and holidays. He was at her wedding and even attended the Milwaukee premiere of "Song Sung Blue."

"It was really cute, he shouted that's me when the baby came out and screamed," Cartwright said.

But like any Hollywood film, Cartwright's story is full of surprises.

"There's a hidden twist to my story that you don't know," she said. "In 2007, I had another baby."

Cartwright made a call to the same adoptive family.

"I made a phone call and said do you want another baby? And they said yes," Cartwright said.

"I knew how much they loved my son and how much they wanted another baby. I knew it was the right thing to do" for them to grow up together, Cartwright said.

Life's twists and turns also included a visit to the movie set where her family's story was being filmed.

"They were clapping and crying as emotional as anyone could be," Cartwright said. "Not only Kate and Hugh, the other actors and actresses, the wardrobe and set designers, everybody had been on set for a few weeks. They were so wrapped up in our story that meeting us to them was everything."

Watching the film's success — and Hudson's Oscar nomination — still hasn't fully sunk in for Cartwright.

"Just knowing my mom's story was done so well that she has the chance at the biggest award still baffles," Cartwright said.

"I still see her do interviews, this is crazy... she's talking about my mom, Claire is my Claire. My mom!", Cartwright said.

As indicated previously, Cartwright will be the featured speaker at the upcoming fundraiser "There's Nothing Trivia(L) About Adoption," which benefits Gift of Adoption Wisconsin. Gift of Adoption provides vital financial assistance through grants to help parents finalize the adoption of a child.

Tickets to the April 19th event featuring Cartwright cost $125 per person. In addition to Cartwright's remarks, the fundraiser will feature a competitive 6-round trivia session, silent auction, food from Zilli Hospitality Group, and prizes! All money raised will go to help complete the adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances, giving them permanent families and a chance to thrive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

