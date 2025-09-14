MILWAUKEE — Immigration advocates in Milwaukee joined a national wave of protests this weekend, demonstrating against the Trump administration's deployment of ICE and the National Guard in Chicago. The protests came after a deadly ICE operation in nearby Franklin Park, Illinois, that killed one man during an attempted arrest.

TMJ4 Outside Milwaukee's Federal Building, hundreds of protesters gathered in solidarity with immigrant communities, protesting ICE raids here and just across the border in Chicago.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Milwaukee's Federal Building, organized by the Milwaukee Fights Back Coalition, a group of grassroots and labor organizations opposing the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The demonstration was sparked by an ICE operation Friday in Franklin Park, Illinois, where federal officials say an officer shot and killed Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. Authorities said Villegas-Gonzalez allegedly injured an ICE agent during an attempted arrest. According to a family GoFundMe, Villegas-Gonzalez died shortly after dropping off his sons at school.

"We saw what unfolded on Friday, where ICE agents invaded Franklin Park, Illinois and murdered Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez," said Alan Chavoya from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

TMJ4 Alan Chavoya from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

The incident added fresh urgency to calls for accountability from immigration advocates who question the targeting practices of ICE operations.

"Over 90% of people being detained by ICE have no criminal background, so what's this whole thing of targeting criminals?" Chavoya said.

WATCH: Immigration advocates in Milwaukee protest ICE operations following deadly incident in Illinois

Immigration advocates in Milwaukee protest ICE operations following deadly incident in Illinois

Ether Cavaera from Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression emphasized the human impact of the operations.

"We are talking about ICE ripping people from their families," Cavaera said.

TMJ4 Ether Cavaera from Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression

Katie Wagner, a protester from Menomonee Falls, said she joined the demonstration because of her concerns for the country and wanted her voice heard.

"We need to send a really strong message that we don't want ICE acting illegally in our city," Wagner said.

Wagner added that listening to others' experiences has shaped her perspective.

"When I hear what their experience is, I have to believe them. I have to know that is what they are experiencing. That's not what I experienced, but I have to have compassion and dare I say the dirty word, empathy for other people," Wagner said.

TMJ4 Katie Wagner, a protester



For protesters like Cavaera, the message to Milwaukee leaders was clear that this demonstration was just the beginning.

"Be prepared, that if you're not doing your job and protecting those Milwaukeeans and those citizens, we will be having this exact march outside your office," Cavaera said.

The protesters said they will continue to mobilize until ICE operations end in every city.

TMJ4 The protesters said they will continue to mobilize until ICE operations end in every city.

In response to recent protests, Homeland Security officials said "Operation Midway Blitz" in Chicago has led to the arrests of undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, including assault and driving under the influence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip