'I'm absolutely thrilled': Residents and advocates react to Willie Hines stepping down as HACM director

MILWAUKEE — There’s big news coming from the top of Milwaukee’s Housing Authority.

Willie Hines, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM), is stepping down at the end of this year.

Hines recently faced criticism over living conditions in public housing. It's a story TMJ4 has been investigating and un-covering for two years now.

"Willie Hines being gone, yes!" Resident Chris Logan exclaimed.

Logan serves as the President for the Mitchell Court Apartments. The complex is one of many HACM properties.

TMJ4

Logan has hoped and prayed for this news for years.

"Everybody's been waiting for this. Everybody knows how hard we fought for this,’ she said.

Hines has led HACM since 2021, but he's been involved with the affordable housing agency for decades.

His office sent this statement to TMJ4:

Today, I announce my upcoming retirement as Secretary-Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM), effective January 1, 2025. Serving HACM and the City of Milwaukee for nearly 30 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This journey has been more than a career; it has been a mission, a passion, and a privilege to work alongside so many dedicated colleagues and partners committed to creating affordable housing solutions and improving lives in our community. As I prepare to step into the next chapter of my life, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and pride in what we have achieved together. I am also filled with optimism for HACM's future and confident in its ability to successfully navigate the complex challenges that housing authorities face. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this remarkable journey. Your support and partnership have meant the world to me.

Over the years Hines has received a lot of criticism from residents, city aldermen and others for deplorable conditions across HACM properties around the city.

"I wanna know what he did for us because I feel like he hasn't done anything for us,” Logan said.

Watch: Residents and advocates react to Willie Hines stepping down as HACM director

Residents and advocates react to Willie Hines stepping down as HACM director

Logan is not alone in this thought. Kevin Solomon, the associate organizer for Common Ground, said Friday was a “win.”

"There was a question of could we win? Could we get rid of Hines? Everybody said no, and here we are,” Solomon said.

TMJ4

He has been in the trenches with tenants fighting for a better way of life. Our Jenna Rae has highlighted those major milestones by the tenants for nearly two years. She has also tried pressing Hines for answers.

Tenants have expressed frustrations over the lack of transparency at HACM. We asked a tenant how she is feeling about Hines stepping down.

“I'm absolutely thrilled. I'd do a dance if I wouldn't get out of breath,” Linda Kvale said.

TMJ4

Kvale has lived in a HACM property for about 22 years. She's ready for a fresh start.

"I expect the buildings to be properly taken care of [and] residents treated with some respect and dignity,” Kvale said.

Meanwhile, Solomon is ready to continue the fight for the thousands of people who rely on affordable and adequate housing in our city.

"We got brighter times ahead of us. But we gotta stay the course. Keep fighting, keep showing up [and] keep having the faith, because that's what it takes. Relationships, faith, and a determination to challenge and have power,” he said.

