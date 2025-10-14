iHeartMedia Milwaukee ends Packers radio games on 97.3 FM, launches new station

MILWAUKEE — iHeartMedia Milwaukee announced Monday some major changes to its stations, including ending the broadcast of Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football on 97.3 FM.

Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football will move to 95.7 WRIT-FM, the media outlet announced in a release Monday, Oct. 13.

Also announced was the debut of the new “B97.3, Feel Good Favorites,” effective immediately. The station will broadcast adult contemporary music, focusing on songs from artists including Adele, Michael Jackson, P!nk, Maroon 5 and Madonna, and also add a full lineup of personalities, according to the release.

"We welcome listeners to Milwaukee’s new home for Feel Good Favorites, B97.3,” said Dan Lenz, iHeartMedia Milwaukee market president. “This new radio station will blend wonderfully into our portfolio of existing stations and prove to be a big hit with listeners and clients alike.”

The news comes just under a week after iHeartMedia Milwaukee confirmed to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that they had parted ways with Milwaukee sports-talk personality Steve “Czabe” Czaban and his co-host Brian Butch.

