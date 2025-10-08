'97.3 The Game' parts ways with Steve ‘Czabe’ Czaban

Sports-talk station “97.3 The Game” has parted ways with Milwaukee sports-talk personality Steve “Czabe” Czaban, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal (MBJ).

“I can confirm we parted ways with some employees yesterday, including two on the morning show,” Dan Lenz, Milwaukee market president for the station’s owner iHeartMedia, said in a statement to the MBJ Wednesday morning.

According to the MBJ, when asked whether the two morning-show employees were Czaban and his co-host Brian Butch, Lenz said, “Yes.”

“The Game” has carried Packers game broadcasts since the 2022 season and also carries Wisconsin Badgers football, basketball and other sports broadcasts.

TMJ4 received confirmation from Czaban regarding his dismissal on Wednesday, but he did not provide a comment.

Prior to joining “The Game” in Milwaukee, Czaban was a regular contributor for 20 years to the popular Bob and Brian morning show on Saga Communications Inc.’s “The Hog” (102.9 FM) in Milwaukee, according to MBJ.

He also made appearances on TMJ4 News Today to discuss the latest sports headlines.

