‘If Chalamet can’t make it cool, who can?’ Milwaukee-area players embrace table tennis spotlight from new film

SHOREWOOD — 60 competitors from all over the Midwest went paddle to paddle in the third annual Paul Scobey Table Tennis Tournament at Shorewood Intermediate School on Saturday.

A new Hollywood film starring Timothée Chalamet is bringing attention to competitive table tennis, and players in Wisconsin are hoping it will inspire more people to pick up a paddle.

"Marty Supreme" hit theaters on Christmas Day, featuring Chalamet as a character loosely based on table tennis legend Marty Reisman. The film centers on competitive table tennis and has excited local players who participated in the Paul Scobey Tournament hosted by the Milwaukee Table Tennis Club in Shorewood.

"I always say to people, it's like, if Timothée Chalamet can't make it cool, who can?" competitor Doug Wruck said. "It's nice that it's getting a more serious treatment. So maybe people will realize the showmanship."

Irene Leong, another competitor, appreciates the sport being represented on the big screen.

"I think it's needed. Personally I think in Wisconsin we need more tournaments such as this," Leong said.

The tournament honors Paul Scobey, who volunteered with the Shorewood table tennis club before his death a year and a half ago.

"He was a tireless volunteer for the Shorewood table tennis club for 30 years, setting up the tables, playing. I never beat him as a kid or even as an adult, and he just had a spirit of joy," his daughter Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck said.

Many competitors started playing the sport the same way.

"Started in the basement with my brother we would play a long time like 'til after midnight and I was only nine [years old]," Leong said.

Wruck also started in a basement setting.

"Oh my gosh. I started out doing it in my grandparents basement on an old wood table," Wruck said.

These players advanced by practicing multiple times per week and competing regularly.

"They play and they play and they play, and they come from rec level up to high level. It's a sport where people can improve," Mike Grassel said.

Grassel, from the Milwaukee Table Tennis Club, says the sport welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels.

Players hope both their club and the new film will encourage others to join the sport.

