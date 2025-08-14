Iconic Kopp's Cows out to pasture temporarily

Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale, an iconic must-stop for locals and tourists alike, is missing its famous bovine ambassadors this summer.

The 20 fiberglass cows that have stood on pedestals outside the popular custard stand since 2004 are temporarily gone, leaving many customers wondering what happened.

"A lot of people freaked out," said Scott Borkin, who is the General Manager of the Glendale location. "People coming and talking about it and phone calls and asking what happened to the cows."

"You tell them they went out to pasture. And they're like, no really, what happened to the cows?!" Borkin said.

Borkin literally grew up at this Kopp's location, starting work there in 8th grade before eventually becoming the boss. He explained that Wisconsin's harsh weather had taken its toll on the beloved statues.

"Wisconsin winters and summers just beat ’em up. It's like taking a Corvette and leaving it to sit outside for 10 years unattended; that thing is going to fall apart. And that's the same as the cows because the cows are fiberglass," Borkin said.

So, for just the second time in 20 years, the fiberglass cows are out for repair. Cost Wisconsin, a family-owned business in Jackson, has the job of bringing them back to their original glory.

Jared Stanwyck, a member of the Wisconsin-based company, was thrilled to take on the restoration project.

"I was absolutely elated once I learned we landed the job. The Kopp's cows are both an institutional icon and a landmark," Stanwyck said.

The restoration team quickly identified significant damage to the beloved bovines.

"We noticed almost all of them had extensive cracks up the legs, especially in the back, up and around the legs. Our goal is to not only repair the damage but also stabilize them and provide better structural stability," Stanwyck said.

Stabilizing and restoring these cows is a thorough, multi-step process that begins with structural repairs.

"With all these cracks that you are seeing, we will be taking fiberglass and resin to repair. This cow got tipped over, it did. It's easier to work on," explained project manager Natalie Wilichowski.

The repairs will be followed by numerous rounds of primer and sanding, which is where artist Cole Oleson comes in.

"I'm going through the streamlines of the cow's body, making sure it has the right ribs and movement so that when it's painted, you don't see any of the imperfections," Oleson said.

The final step is applying fresh paint to restore the cows to their former glory.

"Being from Wisconsin, it's a symbol of us as a whole. Working on a cow is a cool idea and a nice opportunity," Oleson said.

This marks a first-time opportunity for Cost Wisconsin, a company known for its elaborate work with zoos, museums, and amusement parks. The restoration comes with a significant price tag.

"What does it cost to fix cows like that? More than you can imagine. Having all the cows done is going to be well over a hundred thousand," Borkin said. When asked if it was worth it, he replied, "Oh yeah, it's a staple of our store."

Customers can expect to see the cows back on their pedestals by fall, but Borkin has one request for excited visitors.

"I'm sure once they come back, droves of people will show up, which we're OK with. Just don't climb on them. Stay off the cows!" Borkin said.

