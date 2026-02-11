MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee City Council members on Wednesday announced a new legislative package called "ICE Out Milwaukee," designed to protect residents from potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city.

The legislation establishes boundaries between federal immigration enforcement and city residents while promoting transparency and accountability.

Watch: 'ICE Out Milwaukee' legislative package introduced by Milwaukee City Council

"People are demanding we both say and do something on behalf of the voices in our city of what we consider the unknown," Common Council president José Pérez said.

Each piece of legislation will be heard in committee separately. Sponsors of the package welcome public comment.

