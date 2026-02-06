Milwaukee County passes resolution restricting immigration enforcement in parks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday requiring law enforcement agencies to obtain written permission before using county parks as staging areas for operations.

The measure passed 15-3, with District 9 Supervisor Patti Logsdon, District 17 Supervisor Steve Taylor, and District 18 Supervisor Deanna Alexander voting against it.

The resolution comes after months of large-scale federal immigration enforcement around the country, specifically in neighboring Minnesota. Supervisors who supported the measure say it's one of many steps needed to prepare for large-scale federal immigration enforcement in Milwaukee.

"Since this resolution was first introduced, we have seen increased violence and death at the hands of agents of the federal government, making the passage of this resolution even more urgent," District 1 Supervisor Anne O'Connor said.

Violations of the resolution carry a penalty of $5,000, as well as possible damages to any park property.

An immigration attorney told TMJ4 last month that ICE can generally enter public spaces, which would include parks. This resolution specifically addresses staging operations rather than general access.

Those who voted against the resolution expressed skepticism about enforcement mechanisms.

"I think this is unnecessary. We, as Milwaukee County, have oversight by the state, the state has oversight by the federal government, the federal government has mandated what is going on with ICE," Logsdon said.

