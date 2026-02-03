ICE operations spark community discussion in Milwaukee's 3rd District

Milwaukee's 3rd District Alderman Alex Brower is hosting a community discussion tonight at the Vivarium to address concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations happening across the country.

The town hall comes as large-scale ICE operations have been unfolding in Minneapolis for nearly a month, along with similar operations in other cities nationwide. Brower said he felt compelled to organize the event after witnessing these developments.

"People are really concerned about what's going on. They want local leaders to take action, because frankly, ICE isn't welcome in this city. Immigrants are welcome," Brower said.

While the event is primarily for Brower's constituents, he emphasized that all community members are welcome to attend.

The discussion has drawn criticism from local Republican leadership. Hilario Deleon, chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County, supports ICE operations and expressed concerns about events like tonight's town hall.

"Local leaders are doing a disservice to the community when they are trying to rile people to go out there and ultimately cosplay as the French Resistance as if they're fighting some tyrannical government," Deleon said.

Brower said different organizations will be providing resources and information on how to support immigrant communities during the discussion.

The community meeting is taking place on Milwaukee's eastside, with doors opening as residents gather to discuss the ongoing immigration enforcement concerns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

