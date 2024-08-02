'I will never be the same': Mom of 17-year-old shot and killed at Dineen Park wants justice for her daughter

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is speaking out after her 17-year-old daughter, Amera Wallace, was shot and killed at Milwaukee’s Dineen Park. It happened just after midnight on July 22nd.

TMJ4 News 17 year old Amera Wallace was shot at Dineen Park on July 22nd

Nine other people were injured in the shooting.

"Amera Wallace was the love of life,” Wallace’s mom, Tanya Green said.

There's something about a mother's love for her child.

"Say her name, Amera Wallace. My heart and my soul and my spine. I miss my baby,” Green said.

TMJ4 News

Fighting back tears, Green said, “My heart is shattered, I will never be the same."

According to a news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, several dozen people, many of them teenagers, gathered in a parking lot at Dineen Park Sunday night for a "car party."

"She was going to be eighteen on September 27th. Now my baby is forever 17. And it's gotta stop. Y'all gotta stop,” Green said.

Green said Wallace was loved by many.



Watch: Teen shot and killed at Dineen Park, mother calls for justice

Mom of 17-year-old shot and killed at Dineen Park wants justice for her daughter

"Amera loved to make us laugh. She was the life of the party,” Green explained.

The 17-year-old dreamed of being a designer. Her mom said she worked two jobs as well.

Green said she won’t get to see major milestones in her daughter’s life.

"I will never be the same. If anybody knows anything, I just want y’all to speak up,” Green said.

TMJ4 News Photos of family and friends praying for justice.

Speaking up is something community advocate Torey Lowe is pushing for.

"If this was your sister, if this was your mother, if this was your relative you would want somebody to come forward,” Lowe explained.

MCSO said there was one person arrested and “other possible shooters are being sought by investigators.

Lowe and Green are hoping to be a voice for Wallace.

The family is collecting donations for unexpected funeral costs. You can donate here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip