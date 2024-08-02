'I WAS DETERMINED NOT TO DIE': Milwaukee man shot while walking to bus stop

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man returned home after a week-long hospital stay due to a shooting.

Jesse Jacob says he was attacked and shot while walking to his bus stop last Friday morning.

"I’m really thankful to be alive," Jacob said.

Jacob explained that the incident happened around 4 a.m. near 17th Street and West Walnut Street. He was walking to make a 4:30 a.m. bus to get to his landscaping job.

Jacob said that an SUV pulled up suddenly before he could cross the street to the bus shelter. Three people ambushed him. Jacob's martial arts training kicked in.

"I grabbed him and started using the first gentleman as a human shield trying to keep anything between me and the other two guys that I could see," Jacob recalled.

Jacob thinks they were trying to rob him. In the middle, of the struggle there was gunfire. Bullets hit Jacob's hip and leg.

He called 911.

"All I knew was that I was bleeding. I was in pain. I was determined not to die," Jacob remembered.

Jacob's girlfriend, Annie Ziesemer, spent several hours trying to figure out what happened to him when he did not show up for work.

"You have no idea how relieved I was especially when they said he was awake and talking," Ziesemer added.

Grateful to be alive, but now Jacob faces more challenges.

This father of two says his hip shattered and that he needed surgery after the shooting. Jacob's injuries will put him out of work for at least two months.

"Biggest concern at this point is maintaining my residency. Making sure I’ve got enough to cover a couple months of rent so I can hopefully get back to work on time," Jacob explained.

Ziesemer organized a GoFundMeto help Jacob in his recovery.

Milwaukee Police say they are still looking for the suspects.

