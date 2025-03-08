'I want answers': Cristo Rey parent upset over school's response to former chief of security allegations

MILWAUKEE — Students and parents at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School are angry with the way the school handled the recent incident involving the now-former chief of security.

Prosecutors say the former employee, Fernando Bustos, was caught recording videos inside the girls' locker room.

TMJ4

Parents are pleading for transparency from school leaders as new details unfold.

"They're not being transparent. I want answers. I want to know if my daughter was a victim,” Michelle Mora said.

TMJ4

Mora’s daughter is a senior at the Catholic school.

"I remember when my daughter called me crying. She said, ‘Mom, this is what's happening, can you check the news?’ It's heartbreaking,” Mora explained.

Prosecutors said Bustos was caught recording hundreds of videos inside the girls' locker room from May 2024 through February 2025.

Watch: Cristo Rey parent calls for more transparency from school

Cristo Rey parent upset over school's response to former chief of security allegations

"I feel violated for so many reasons. I feel bad for my child, not only my child but all the girls. Different levels—ninth graders, tenth graders—they're just so innocent,” Mora said.

Mora wants school leadership to release more information on the disturbing incident.

"We need answers, and we need them now,” Mora said.

TMJ4 heard from a parent on Facebook who said the priest at Cristo Rey asked for prayers for Bustos during an Ash Wednesday mass. The parent told us it upset multiple people.

“I think it was too soon to do that,” Mora said.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School released this statement about the comment made at mass:

“This has been a very difficult time for our community, and we regret and apologize for the hurt and anger this comment caused.”

"The way it's been handled is horrible,” Mora said.

Mora thinks the community needs to continue to pressure Cristo Rey leadership.

