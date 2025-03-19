'I wanna see things actually happen'; Gym member reacts to added security measures following shooting

GLENDALE, Wis. — Members of Elite Sports Club-River Glen on Good Hope Road are expressing concerns over safety measures following a shooting in the parking lot that occurred Monday afternoon, leaving a 30-year-old man injured.

“I wanna see things actually happen,” longtime Elite Sports Club member, Mark Sansait said.

TMJ4 Mark Sansait

Sansait has belonged to the gym for over a decade. He loves the amenities it has to offer.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s coming this way because I do love this club,” Sansait said. “The location is great, and I just hope they can turn it around relatively soon.”

This isn’t the first time Sansait has had concerns over the safety of himself and other members.

“I think that's obviously a security concern and it’s gonna escalate to something like this, which it unfortunately did,” he added.

Sansait shared emails from the club confirming recent security incidents, including a carjacking at the North Shore location on November 18 and a car break in at the River Glen location in January.

In response to the recent shooting, Elite Sports Club announced Tuesday in an email that it has hired a security company, APE Protection Group, to patrol the parking lot during peak hours.

Read the full email here:

TMJ4 Email sent to Elite Sports Club members

“I think they should do it basically from open to close, in my opinion,” Sansait remarked.

TMJ4 crew members saw both Glendale Police and APE Protection Group patrolling the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ll see but from the previous instances, I’m very dissatisfied with the security policies they implemented ever since the previous incidents that happened in the past,” Sansait said.

We did reach out to Elite Sports Club on Monday and Tuesday for a comment and haven’t heard back.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip