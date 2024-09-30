Watch Now
I-894 reopens early after weekend-long eastbound lane closure

Adriana Mendez reports.
Posted

I-894 has reopened earlier than expected.

WisDOT crews were working on a paving project on the highway over the weekend that was supposed to last from 11:00 on Friday to 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. All eastbound lanes were expected to be closed during that time. Crews worked on the westbound lanes the weekend before.

Crews were able to reopen the eastbound lanes around 10:00 Sunday night — which was great news for Monday's commuters.

