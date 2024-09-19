Drivers should be prepared for detours as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to close the westbound lanes of I-894 from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange.

The closure begins at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, and lasts until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30 for paving work.

Watch: 894 to close this weekend for construction work.

Local businesses and drivers plan ahead of westbound I-894 weekend closure

BILTRITE Furniture in Greenfield has a close-up view of the highway.

"One day at a time. We get through it and when it's all said and done, it's going to be awesome," said Randi Schachter, spokesperson for BILTRITE Furniture.

TMJ4, Mary Jo Ola Randi Schachter is a spokesperson for BILTRITE

The family-owned business assures that customers will be able to get to the store. Schachter added that they will add extra signs to remind visitors that they are open on Saturday.

"I think the community gets scared once they see freeway closures. They think that you're not open, but we are going to be open so come shop," Schachter stated.

Layton Avenue is the local detour. DOT officials encourage drivers to use I-94 and I-41 to help alleviate the congestion.

Drivers who live close by tell TMJ4 they plan to avoid the area during the closure, but these growing pains are necessary.

"I think short term it's causing a lot of traffic," Scott McLaughlin said. "Long-term it could be a good thing."

TMJ4, Mary Jo Ola Scott McLaughlin says the work being done on 894 is neccessary.

If the weekend word goes smoothly, westbound 894 will reopen to three lanes next week.

"That means faster I get back home, especially now after a long day of work," driver Mustafa Alrubaye replied.

TMJ4, Mary Jo Ola Mustafa Alrubye hopes, when construction is complete, he'll get home from work more quickly.

DOT will have a similar closure on the eastbound lanes of I-894 the following weekend.

