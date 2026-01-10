Hundreds protest in Milwaukee following Minneapolis shooting during ICE operation

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Cathedral Square in Milwaukee on Friday evening to protest the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Protesters also condemned ICE operations around the country during the rally.

Mike Beiermeister Protest in Cathedral Square following the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week.

The protest, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, drew people like Erica Steib, an organizer who said the demonstration was part of a larger movement.

"We're here to rise up with the whole country who stands on the side of justice — who knows this is wrong," Steib said.

The Milwaukee gathering was part of a wave of demonstrations across the country following Good's death. Organizers called the shooting a cold-blooded murder and criticized what they described as racist mass deportations.

"It's meant to sow terror in communities. It's meant to punish people for standing with immigrants. And it's meant to discourage people from assembling," Steib said.

Protesters marched through downtown Milwaukee, hoping to draw attention to the case.

"We unite with hundreds of thousands of people all across the country who are rising up to demand justice for Renee Nicole Good," Steib said.

Federal officials have offered a different account of the incident. They say Good tried to run over law enforcement officers and that the agent who shot her, Jonathan Ross, acted in self-defense. Officials have labeled Good a domestic terrorist.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed the woman “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump called her "a professional troublemaker."

"There was a woman screaming, shame, shame, shame, shame. She was an agitator, probably a paid agitator, but in my opinion, she was an agitator, a very high level agitator, so professional," Trump said.

The confrontation is now playing out both in the streets and from the highest office in the land.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

