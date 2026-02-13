Howard Moore documentary premieres in Madison, raising funds for former Badgers coach's care

MADISON — A documentary about former Wisconsin Badgers player and coach Howard Moore premiered in Madison, highlighting his inspiring journey following a tragic accident that changed his life seven years ago.

"A Road At Night" tells the story of Moore, whose life was dramatically altered by the accident that now limits him to a wheelchair. Despite his challenges, Moore attended the premiere at Marcus Theater, inspiring attendees with his presence.

"We live in such a 24-hour news cycle where we forget about what happened yesterday," Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard said. "This was such a tragic, horrendous event, and Howard was so inspirational to so many people as a player and coach I was on board with — we really need to tell his story."

The documentary screening opened its doors at 5:30 p.m., drawing former teammates, colleagues and community members who wanted to honor Moore's legacy and ongoing impact.

"It's a special night. I'm happy that a broader audience will be able to see this documentary to really shine a light on Howard's life and his family's life," Andy Kilbride, Moore's former teammate, said. "It's obviously a tragic event that happened almost seven years ago."

For many of Moore's former players, the documentary represents more than just a film – it's a tribute to someone who profoundly shaped their lives both on and off the court.

"Howard is my brother," Rashard Griffin, another former teammate, said. "He's been in my life since I was a freshman in high school and still to this day. One of the most powerful things that he told me was that sold me to come to Wisconsin was that he was gonna take care of me. He did that and he's still doing that."

The documentary was a three-year project that required extensive research and interviews across the country.

"It was a three-year process; we interviewed 35 people in eight cities in America," film director John Roach said. "Teammates of Howard's athletes that Howard coached, some of these athletes are in Europe, New York and LA, and all over the place."

All proceeds from the documentary screenings will go toward Moore's continued care, ensuring the community continues supporting someone who gave so much to Wisconsin basketball.

