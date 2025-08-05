How Wisconsin State Fair-goers have been coping with poor air quality

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Some Milwaukee County residents are finding ways to enjoy the Wisconsin State Fair despite dealing with some of the worst air quality in the country due to Canadian wildfires.

Sisters Dee and Shirley from Milwaukee have been attending the Wisconsin State Fair since they were children, drawn by the complete fair experience.

"I just love it. The animals, the food, the music. It's just terrific," Dee said.

But this year's fair coincides with a concerning stretch of poor air quality that has blanketed Milwaukee.

"It's kind of scary," Dee said.

The sisters told TMJ4 they've experienced health effects from the poor air quality.

"Trouble breathing, coughing. Like, just feel like your chest is heavy," Shirley said.

The conditions were so bad over the weekend that they had to adjust their plans to attend.

"I had a [cough] attack on Saturday, so that's why I decided to come today instead, because it was just too much," Shirley said.

Monday offered more moderate conditions.

Health experts warn that unhealthy air can cause respiratory problems and potentially lead to lung and heart damage.

TMJ4 reached out to local healthcare providers to understand the impact. A spokesperson for Ascension Wisconsin confirmed they've seen a noticeable increase in patients with respiratory complaints coming to emergency departments during this recent stretch and back in June, though they couldn't definitively attribute it to air quality issues.

"I think it's terrible. I hope they get a hold on it soon," Dee said.

While Dee and Shirley took precautions like wearing masks and taking breaks indoors to protect themselves, other fair-goers haven't experienced the same issues this summer.

Susan, her son Robert, and Tanner have been enjoying fair attractions like the pig races without feeling affected by the air quality.

"We looked at the forecast, I was more worried about rains than the air quality at this point," Susan said.

Medical professionals recommend that people become aware of their sensitivity to air quality and monitor conditions before planning outdoor activities.

TMJ4 spoke with Dr. Jay Balachandran, a pulmonary doctor for Madison Medical Associates and medical adviser for the North Shore Health Department.

He said they have been seeing a number of calls come in regarding breathing issues during these stretches of poor air quality. He shared some notes that he shares with his patients when talking about breathing and air quality.

-Poor air quality can worsen breathing symptoms and trigger attacks in people with respiratory issues. Key pollutants are ozone and particle pollution.

-Be aware of your sensitivity to air quality - notice when breathing symptoms occur, especially during physical activity. Know when and where air quality is likely to be poor.

-Plan activities for times and places with better air quality. Adjust your activity level when air quality is poor to reduce exposure. Keep quick-relief medication on hand.

-Monitor air quality forecasts and follow recommendations - limit outdoor activities when air quality is in the unhealthy range, and use an N95 mask if you must be outside.

By understanding their own health needs, people like Shirley and Dee can continue their Wisconsin State Fair traditions they value while taking necessary precautions.

"We just enjoy coming back whenever we can," Dee said.

