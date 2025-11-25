MILWAUKEE — You ask 10 people, and you'll get 10 different answers. So let's end the debate. I asked a consortium of culinary creatives to craft the best Thanksgiving turkey recipe. The 2nd graders at Atonement Lutheran School in Milwaukee did not disappoint.

Here are their answers:

"I don't know."

"You want to get a turkey, and then you want to chop his neck and head off."

"Probably go to my grandma's house, and she likes watching cooking shows on how to make turkey, so I will probably go to her house and watch a cooking show with her on how to make a turkey, then make one with her."

"Put it in the oven, and after tha,t when it's cooked, take it out and then put the vegetables in there."

"I guess buy it and put it in the oven."

"Put it in the oven for either 9 minutes or 50 seconds."

"You want to set it for 4 to 7 hours."

"I would usually add gravy."

"My mom puts her secret sauce in there."

"It's something about the gravy that makes it taste delicious."

Watch the story to hear the 2nd graders' answers...

How to cook the perfect Thanksgiving recipe according to Milwaukee 2nd graders

Thanksgiving isn't just about the food, although that's a great part. The spirit of the day is to give thanks and remember all the great things that we have in our lives. I asked those same students to tell me what they are thankful for this year.

"I'm thankful for my teachers."

"I'm very thankful for my family having Thanksgiving because if God didn't make Thanksgiving, I'd be really sad."

"Thankful for my mom and my family."

"My family."

"Grandpa."

"I'm thankful for my family, my dad, my mom."

So if you follow those cooking instructions, you'll have a great turkey that all your friends and family will be talking about until next Thanksgiving. And when you are with those friends and family, remind them how important they are to you. Throughout the year, it's important to tell the people we love how much they mean to us.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip