How Milwaukee neighbors are stepping up to create holiday miracles

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee communities are stepping up to create holiday miracles for families in need.

Across Milwaukee, nonprofits and neighbors are leading with love this holiday season, making sure kids have toys, families have food and no one feels forgotten.

At Milwaukee Fire Station Five, the holiday spirit is impossible to miss. Tables are stacked with toys, volunteers lend a hand and children light up as they choose gifts.

"There's no greater feeling than the Santa Claus effect that you see in that light switch moment when a kid sees a toy," Desi Lavelle, president of the Board of Directors for CAGE MKE, said.

Hosted by CAGE MKE, the local nonprofit is working to ease the burden families face during the holidays, reminding kids they're seen, supported and loved.

"Nothing better than to see the faces of the happy children. The happier the children are, the better it'll be. When a child does not feel the warmth of a village, they will burn it down to feel its warmth," Andre Lee Ells, CAGE MKE organizer, said.

Community partners helped transform the fire station into a festive space, with firefighters and volunteers working side by side, making sure no child goes without this Christmas.

Lona Brown a parent of three kids came early to get the holiday blessing and left with smiles and hands full of gifts.

"My kids were so happy, it put smiles on their face, this is such a good thing that they are doing this," Lona Brown said.

Just a few miles away, another nonprofit is carrying that same message of care, connection, and community. Korey's Kidz hosted its annual "All I Want for Christmas" celebration, offering free toys, hot meals and a welcoming space for families.

"I've been doing it for years and I'm going to keep doing it until my last breath because I know the feeling," Louise McKenzie, founder of Korey's Kidz, said.

The goal is simple: meet real needs while giving families a moment of joy and relief.

That spirit of giving didn't stop there.

For one Milwaukee single mother named Victoria Kiepert, the holidays took a dramatic turn.

"I was shocked, I couldn't believe it," Victoria Kiepert said.

After I shared Victoria's story — a mom whose home was devastated by historic flooding earlier this year — TMJ4 viewers stepped up in a big way.

In less than 24 hours, more than $3,600 was donated, giving Victoria the ability to replace essential items and provide for her children this Christmas.

"I appreciate everything, I really do," Victoria said.

Even more holiday cheer came as another generous TMJ4 viewer stepped in. Julene Smith of North Prairie met with Victoria Saturday night at a local Walmart with the chance to shop for her children.

"I just felt like it was the right thing to do, if this helps one person to go out and pay it forward, it's all worth it, this is what it's all about," Julene Smith said.

"For me its all about Jesus, and helping others," Julene Smith said.

Overwhelmed by gratitude, Victoria was reminded she's not alone.

"Thank you so much," Victoria said holding back tears.

Proving that when Milwaukee comes together, holiday miracles happen.

You can still donate to Victoria's GoFundMe by clicking here.

You can also find more information about Korey's Kidz by visiting this link and learn more about The Cage MKE by clicking here.

