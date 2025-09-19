Homestead Highlanders start season perfect at 4-0 with strong team chemistry

HOMESTEAD, Wis. — The Homestead Highlanders are off to a perfect start this season, sitting at 4-0 as they prepare to make the 2024-25 campaign something special.

Head coach Drake Zortman credits the team's early success to strong leadership and chemistry among his players.

TMJ4/Rod Burks Homestead head coach Drake Zortman

"I think the chemistry of the kids and the culture of the group is really in a good place right now, and I'm super happy about that," Zortman said. "We have great leadership with some of our guys at key positions. They've been training year-round in our leadership council; it's been really good."

The Highlanders' defense has been anchored by senior linebacker Blake Wichman and safety Will Charles, who have helped keep opponents in check through the first four games.

TMJ4/Rod Burks

Wichman, who has been leading the defense since his sophomore year, has grown into his leadership role with each passing season.

"It's an awesome experience. I started playing varsity my sophomore year, and that's where it started, leading the defense," Wichman said. "Each year it's progressed, learning more and more. Learning communication with coach Wolf. He does an awesome job communicating with me."

Charles highlighted the defense's ability to swarm to the ball as a key strength.

"I feel like watching all of the film and stuff that we've been doing a lot of things well. But the one thing that stands out is that we gang tackle really well," Charles said. "You watch any play, no matter what, we're always around the ball, and that's a good thing to see from defenses nowadays."

TMJ4/Rod Burks

On offense, the Highlanders rely heavily on their ground game, running the football more than 95% of the time. Senior running back Connor Pangallo has been the primary beneficiary, rushing for close to 700 yards through four games.

Pangallo credits his success to the experienced offensive line in front of him.

Watch: Homestead Highlanders start season perfect at 4-0 with strong team chemistry

"This great offensive line. They are super experienced, and they allow me to run through the holes like it's nothing," Pangallo said.

Zortman echoed that sentiment, noting how the team's experienced offensive line has been crucial to their early success.

"Connor is off to a great start. A lot of it has to do with the experience at the offensive line that we had coming back this year," Zortman said. "We knew that was one of our most experienced groups. We've really been leaning on him, and Connor has been the beneficiary."

