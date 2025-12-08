Holiday shipping deadlines approach as Milwaukee residents rush to beat Christmas delivery cutoffs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee families are already flooding post offices and shipping stores across the city, racing to get ahead of the holiday shipping rush as delivery deadlines approach faster than many realize.

"Earlier the better, so then I can enjoy the holiday more," said Margy Spensly, a holiday shipper at a local post office.

The United States Postal Service has announced tight deadlines for Christmas delivery. Ground Advantage and First-Class packages must be shipped by December 17, Priority Mail by December 18, and Priority Mail Express by December 20.

"I am on it!" said Autumn Peterson, another holiday shipper who was getting her packages ready on December 5.

UPS has set similar deadlines, recommending 3-Day packages be sent by December 19, 2-Day packages by December 22, and Next-Day packages by December 23.

"Wanna get everything out and make sure my friends and families get their holiday wishes," Peterson said.

FedEx's deadlines start even earlier, with Ground Economy packages needing to ship by December 15, though overnight options remain available through December 23.

"Come over to the post office, they get it there quickly," said Carol Wainer, a holiday shipper.

Shipping experts say the biggest mistake people make is waiting too long to send their packages. They recommend treating December 17 as the safe zone for most shipping options, warning that anything shipped after that date could mean cutting it close for Christmas delivery.

