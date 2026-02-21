Hockey fans, Admirals coach reveal who they’re backing in USA v. Canada Olympic match up

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Team USA fans across Milwaukee are celebrating after the men's hockey team defeated Slovakia at the Winter Olympic Games, setting up a highly anticipated final match up against Canada.

The victory has sparked excitement from West Allis pubs to Panther Arena, where fans and hockey professionals are weighing in on the upcoming Canada versus USA showdown.

At Sudz Pub in West Allis, the red, white and blue spirit filled the room as fans cheered on their team.

"It's good to root for America. It brings everyone together. There's a lot of drama in the world and America, and I feel like this unites us all in a good way," Jake Creuzer said.

The celebration comes with anticipation for what many consider hockey's greatest rivalry. Team USA's women defeated Canada Thursday, giving fans hope for a repeat performance.

"The women beat Canada yesterday — hoping the men can do the same after beating Slovakia. It'd be pretty cool to beat Canada," Alex Klemstein said while watching the game at Brass Boar's Den Pub.

At Panther Arena, home of the Milwaukee Admirals, head coach Karl Taylor brings a different perspective to the match up. Born in Canada, Taylor isn't switching allegiances despite coaching in the United States.

"I'm rooting for Canada. There's no question there. But I'm just excited for a good game. The teams are very close, and there's a lot of great players in the world now — USA, obviously they're dying to get a win out of it, to beat Canada — because we got them in the summer at the Four Nations," Taylor said.

However, loyalties aren't always straightforward. Some fans with Canadian roots are still firmly supporting Team USA.

Edwina Bednar, whose parents and relatives are Canadian, explained her reasoning for supporting the United States.

"USA better win, because the Canadians will have that over our heads for the rest of our time," Bednar said. "My parents are Canadian. All my relatives are Canadian. I'm not Canadian — I was born here — but everyone's up in Winnipeg. They'll never let us live it down."

The rivalry runs deep, rooted in hockey tradition and national pride.

"With Canada, it's just so deep. You grow up there on the outdoor rinks… it's really cold there. We skate a lot outside. That's just part of what we do," Taylor said.

From bar stools to the bench, the stage is set for a heated rivalry.

