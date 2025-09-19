Hikers embrace green space as this year marks the 125th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Parks

HAVENWOODS STATE FOREST, Wis. – Wisconsin's state park system is marking its 125th anniversary, showcasing how these natural spaces continue to serve as vital retreats for urban communities and educational resources for young learners.

At Havenwoods State Forest on Milwaukee's north side, visitors like Richard Saks find solace in the 237-acre forest that sits tucked away from the city's hustle and bustle. Saks, who regularly hikes the trails with his dog Gigi, describes the location as special.

"This is kind of a hidden gem," Saks said.

The forest serves multiple purposes beyond recreation. Angela Vickio, Havenwoods State Forest superintendent, explains how the facility welcomes first-graders from Milwaukee Public Schools year-round for educational programs.

"Most of the kids—their first time coming here, they walk in the building and they're just like, 'whoa,' like, there's a huge taxidermy bear in the middle of it, and, you know, animals in the tanks, and they're just amazed by it," Vickio said.

These visits provide urban students with experiences they might not otherwise have access to.

"They get to get a brief taste of that, like stress release and like lack of noise pollution that we normally find around our homes," Vickio said.

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Wisconsin's Interstate Park will host a celebration Saturday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature guided hikes, history exhibits, rock climbing, and other activities.

For Saks, the state park system represents something invaluable for Wisconsin residents.

"We're very fortunate that we have, you know, public, you know, state parks that you know people can retreat and go to nature and relax and just, you know, get away from the grind of daily living," Saks said.

The state park system continues to offer 12-month admission passes, which remain valid for a full year following the month of purchase rather than expiring on Dec. 31.

