Heading to Austin, Texas? There's now a faster way to get there

MILWAUKEE — Austin, Texas is joining the list of cities with nonstop flight service from Milwaukee.

Beginning Friday, March 6, 2025, Southwest Airlines is offering a nonstop flight to Austin, TX, on a full-size Boeing 737-700.

The flight will operate five days a week, Monday through Friday.

“We know there is a strong demand for flights to Austin, and we’re excited to see Southwest expand at MKE with this brand-new destination,” said MKE Airport Director Brian Dranzik.

“We look forward to offering this convenient new nonstop option for our Milwaukee travelers, and we encourage them to use this route to help us keep this service.”

Southwest offers nonstop flights to 16 cities and additional nonstop service to popular spring break destinations between March 6 and April 7.

These additional springtime flights go between Milwaukee and Cancun, Mexico, Fort Lauderdale, and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL.

