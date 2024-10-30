'Have you all lost your ever-loving mind'; Community members upset over potential school closures and mergers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School (MPS) Board Directors asked Perkins Eastman for more information and time before making any decisions on the Long-Range Facilities Master Plan that was released on Friday.



The special board meeting went into recess because of community interruptions not once but twice within the first few minutes.

"Have you lost your ever-loving minds",” community member, Beverly Williams yelled.

Community members and parents are upset over the 13 schools that could close or merge in this 10-year plan. Many are worried the schools are all located in the same neighborhood.

"It surprises that they would even think about the disastrous decision of combining schools,” MPS parent Bertha Harris said.

TMJ4 Bertha Harris

Harris is facing the harsh reality that her son's school, Carver Academy, could be on the chopping block within a few years.

"I would not want to send my son to another school. I would be very disappointed,” Harris said.

School Board Director, Henry Leonard wants parents to understand the list of schools could change.

"That is not a set list. It is not. There's no way. This could shift a lot,” Leonard said.

However, Crystal Holmes feels defeated after seeing Starms Discovery Learning Center on the list.

TMJ4 Crystal Holmes

"Just reading and reading... And boom, there’s Starms, and I'm like, really? First year here, and now they're talking about taking it down,” Holmes said.

Holmes is hoping the school gets taken off the list. She said her four kids are thriving at the school.

The Long-Range Facilities Master Plan outlines potential community committees for the rollout process.

