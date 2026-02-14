GREENFIELD, Wis. — The energy of prom night filled Christ Global Methodist Church as people with special needs gathered for their own celebration.

Watch: Greenfield special needs community takes center stage at 'Night to Shine'

The annual Night to Shine event transformed the church into a prom venue complete with dancing, music and all the traditional festivities.

"It's been really fun going on the trolley and dancing and listening to good music," participant Natasha Behrendt said.

The celebration brought together people of all personalities and abilities. Whether they were professionals on the dance floor, quiet wallflowers or vocalists at karaoke, everyone found their place at the event.

"It matters to me, for some of us who don't get to experience what a real prom is like. So I enjoy when I get opportunities to go to something like this," Behrendt said.

Event coordinator Nancy Wolski emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive environment.

"It just gives them a place to be themselves and be really honored for who they are. Just because they have special needs doesn’t mean they are different. They want the same things everyone else does," Wolski said.

Night to Shine is hosted annually by churches on the Friday before Valentine’s Day. While the location changes each year, organizers consistently roll out the red carpet complete with paparazzi and offer karaoke, gifts, dinner and dances. The event welcomes participants age 14 and older and is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"That it is a lot of fun and that if you have a disability you can come," participant Charde Pietz said.

As Valentine’s Day approaches and prompts people to find love and belonging, this community demonstrates how it’s done through inclusion and celebration.

