Greenfield police chief charged with felony misconduct for personal use of department property

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson is facing a felony misconduct charge for allegedly using a department-owned surveillance camera for personal use.

Newly obtained court documents say Johnson had a pole camera installed at his Wind Lake residence in Racine County in December 2024 "due to safety concerns stemming from his divorce." The documents say the specific safety concerns were never articulated or substantiated.

Before the installation, Johnson spoke with the city attorney about using the camera at his home. The attorney told him it was "not legally allowed." However, Johnson allegedly used the camera anyway, keeping the installation low-key and changing the password to hide its location from other department members.

Johnson has been on paid administrative leave since late April after he was confronted with the allegations and offered the chance to retire with a full pension. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson became "very irate" during the confrontation and blamed others for the camera's installation at his residence.

Johnson also allegedly made threatening phone calls to the department while on leave and used social media to intimidate and threaten the acting police chief.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

