Greenfield police chief placed on paid administrative leave amid review of 'recent workplace concerns'

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The chief of the Greenfield Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave.

In a statement to TMJ4 on Wednesday, Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke confirmed Chief Jay Johnson was placed on leave effective Friday, April 25, while the city conducts an independent review of "recent workplace concerns."

Neitzke said the city will not provide additional details at this time, saying in part, “This is a personnel matter, and the review is ongoing.”

You can read his full statement below:

“Chief Jay Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave effective Friday, April 25, while the City conducts an independent review of recent workplace concerns. Because this is a personnel matter and the review is ongoing, the City will not be providing additional details at this time. Our priority is to ensure a thorough, fair process and to maintain the continued safety and effective service of the Greenfield Police Department for our community.” - Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke

