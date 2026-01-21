Greenfield man charged in deadly Milwaukee crash that killed mother of 5

MILWAUKEE — A Greenfield man has been charged in the deadly Milwaukee crash that killed a mother of five earlier this month.

William Jerome Lee, 60, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 16.

Prosecutors allege Lee was going nearly four times the speed limit before he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree just before 7 p.m. Jan. 13 near South 93rd Street and West Wilbur Avenue.

Night of the crash

The crash killed 41-year-old Elaine Corbitt, who was riding in the front passenger seat of the car at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say an autopsy revealed she suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head, neck, chest, abdomen, back and pelvis.

Witnesses describe the aftermath of the crash

Witnesses described almost being struck by Lee near the intersection, with one witness recounting having to hit her brakes to avoid a crash.

She then recounted watching the crash unfold and described seeing the car get launched backward into the middle of the street due to the force of the impact before it caught on fire.

In an interview with detectives, Lee allegedly admitted to drinking a couple of beers just a few hours before the crash. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was medically assessed, and it was determined he was not seriously hurt.

Lee then underwent a standardized field sobriety test, which prosecutors say he failed. He was arrested that evening.

A sample of his blood was drawn and sent for analysis; however, the results of those tests were not included in the complaint.

Data from his car obtained with a search warrant allegedly revealed Lee was driving 98.8 mph at the start of the crash and that, in the five seconds leading up to the crash, his brake was never engaged.

What’s next

Lee appeared in court for an initial appearance Wednesday morning, Jan. 21, according to court records.

If convicted, he could spend up to 60 years in prison.

